Chrissy Teigen Just Learned the Hard Way Not to Troll Kermit the Frog

Raisa Bruner
11:26 AM ET

Do not mess with a Muppet.

That's the lesson Chrissy Teigen learned the hard way this week, after casually subtweeting Kermit the Frog — and getting a cutting response. It all started out innocently enough; the model, cookbook author and active Twitter user sent a casual query to the internet, wondering what tattoos people once wanted, but had the foresight to refrain from actually getting. "Mine is Kermit," she wrote without explanation.

The tweet led to a slew of funny responses from followers. But when you come for a Muppet, the fuzzy guys don't let you lie; Kermit clearly knows his way around Twitter, and wasn't about to let Teigen off the hook with her suggestion that his image didn't belong on her body for eternity. "Whew! Glad to hear it. Now I don't feel so bad about not getting that @chrissyteigen tattoo," Kermit responded with expert-level sass.

To which Teigen could only bow down, accepting that he may have taken the win in this round of the battle of Twitter clapbacks. Shade master respects shade master.

