mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
International AffairsSec. Albright, Sen. Coons: Donald Trump Must Realize Diplomacy Protects America
UN-72ND GENERAL ASSEMBLY-HEADS OF STATES-LUNCHEON
viralThis 'Evil' Carpet Design Is Driving the Internet Mad
frank-stella-retrospective-whitney-museum
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaHere Are All the Times Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump Insulted Each Other
Donald Trump. Kim Jong Un
Television

Jimmy Kimmel Is an Unlikely Health Care Advocate. That's Why He's So Effective

Daniel D’Addario
12:10 PM ET

Related

TelevisionDickon Tarly Just Endorsed Two Major Game of Thrones Ending Theories
Television
Dickon Tarly Just Endorsed Two Major Game of Thrones Ending Theories

This week, Jimmy Kimmel has been closer to the heart of American political discourse than any television star, save for the former host of The Apprentice. The ABC host's ongoing nightly campaign against what would happen if Obamacare is repealed under current Republican plans reflects his deep engagement with the news — all the more jarring because of Kimmel's amiable, unwonkish persona. That Kimmel is bringing passion and informed urgency to the conversation around the future of health care is laudable. That the conversation is happening at all on late-night network television proves that we're living in a fairly remarkable moment.

Kimmel's evolution into health care crusader began this spring, when the host tearfully told the story of his newborn son's struggle with a congenital heart defect. That moment of frankness coincided with an ongoing discussion among Republicans about ways in which the country’s health care laws might be amended. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) went on Kimmel's show to propose a "Jimmy Kimmel" test whereby new laws would have to meet certain conditions, including no lifetime caps on coverage. Cassidy's own bill, the newest in a series of attempts to overturn Obamacare, does not itself meet the "Kimmel test."

And Kimmel noticed. One of the most interesting things about the host's three-nights-and-counting campaign is the degree to which it's a delicately struck balance — balancing empathy with families that, like Kimmel's, have suffered medical crises with Kimmel's natural vituperativeness. In the past, I've found his political commentary so biting as to seem like a bit less than genuinely felt, as when he lambasted Apprentice producer Mark Burnett while hosting the 2016 Emmys. It seemed like a bit of a put-on, like a bit that was chosen for how easy it was for a generally pretty caustic host to escalate. Here, the bite of Kimmel's asides, as when he mocks Fox News commentator Brian Kilmeade or Senator John Kennedy ("no relation, as you will clearly see") are nourished by Kimmel's indignant emotion. Kimmel's rigor is admirable as he hits his points again and again, batting away criticisms that he, a Hollywood personality, shouldn't be allowed to speak on this topic. After all, he's a citizen first.

Related

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Game of Thrones
TelevisionJaime Lannister Just Revealed the 'Funniest' Prank Ever Played on the Game of Thrones Set
Television
Jaime Lannister Just Revealed the 'Funniest' Prank Ever Played on the Game of Thrones Set

That Kimmel is a host who is generally relatively disengaged from politics — that he's speaking as a citizen rather than an expert, real or self-styled — serves him well in this moment. Since the election, it has seemed as though many people who didn't obsessively follow the news are increasingly concerned and engaged. Kimmel speaks to this sort of viewer more effectively than a more cerebral host like Samantha Bee or John Oliver might. His affect is not that of someone who swims easily in policy news but someone who, as is so common, feels caught and dragged by the current of history. Justifying talking about politics at all, Kimmel said: "Bill Cassidy named this test after me. Am I supposed to just be quiet about that?"

Kimmel has likely informed millions who would not otherwise have known about the effects of Cassidy's proposed health care legislation. For those who were already all too aware, Kimmel put forward a plan of attack as well as an ample helping of camaraderie. Is it beyond the aegis of an entertainment-industry figure's usual duties? Yes, and specifically beyond what Kimmel's had historically been. That — the heartfelt and genuine nature of the appeal coming from a generally darkly witty comic — is what makes it so riveting night after night. The success of Kimmel's advocacy isn't that it's partisan; it's that it's human.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME