Sephora Hosts Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Launches in Paris
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 21: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Paris launch party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty) Dominique Charriau—Getty Images for Fenty Beauty
celebrities

Rihanna Has the Best Reaction to People Who Don't Know Her Full Name

Ashley Hoffman
9:43 AM ET

Rihanna: biker, sidesaddle jet skiier, and reigning meme queen has done it again.

The Anti singer has been busy promoting her inclusive beauty line, Fenty, this month, and the PR rollout has included some solid moments, but this might be the best.

To everyone in the world, she may be simply Rihanna, but card-carrying members of her devoted fan base, The Navy, all know that her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. So on Friday she took to Instagram to share an excellent photo of her devastating side-eye reaction to people who don't know the cosmetics line is named after her.

Captioned, "when people ask how I came up with #FENTY," the picture showed Rihanna making a very on-brand expression.

when people ask how I came up with #FENTY @fentybeauty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Because this has both Rihanna and Rihanna's side-eye, it's more than enough material for a meme to use when people have insufficient knowledge about your levels of excellence.

This is not the first time she's had fun with memes. Previously, she's riffed on an NBA game and an article that body shamed her.

No wonder she's set to star in a movie inspired by a meme of herself.

Follow TIME