United Kingdom

Uber Loses License to Operate in London

Kate Samuelson
6:28 AM ET

London's transportation authority announced Friday that the ride-sharing company Uber will not be issued with a private hire operator license when its current license expires on Sept. 30.

A statement shared by Transport for London (TfL) on Twitter said the government body had concluded that the app "is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence" and had demonstrated "a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications."

The statement explained that this "lack of corporate responsibility" related to Uber's approach to reporting serious criminal offences, its approach to obtaining medical certificates and its approach to obtaining Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.

Around 40,000 people work as drivers for Uber in London. It is not clear yet whether they will be able to continue working for the company after the Sept. 30 expiry.

Uber's press office did not immediately respond to TIME's request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates

