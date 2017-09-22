U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
ImmigrationShe's Planning for College. But She'll Miss President Trump's Deadline to Avoid Deportation
Health CareThe Republican Health Bill Is Targeting Votes From These Two States
Senate GOP Has 12 Days To Repeal Obamacare And No Room For Error
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ArkansasArkansas High School Teacher Accused of Having Sex With 4 Students
Police Shooting St Louis
Protesters confront police in St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 20, 2017. Christian Gooden—AP
St Louis

'White Silence Is Violence.' Hundreds of 'Allies' Protest in St. Louis

Jim Salter / AP
Sep 21, 2017

(ST. LOUIS) — Hundreds of mostly white protesters gathered Thursday evening in downtown St. Louis and marched, chanting "white silence is violence."

Organizers called for the "White Allies Only" rally, which began at Kiener Plaza. The demonstration is the latest of several since Friday, when a judge acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, of fatally shooting a 24-year-old black man, Anthony Lamar Smith.

Protest organizer Cori Bush said people of many races are upset and angry about the treatment of blacks in St. Louis. She said the rally will help drive that point home.

"I think it's great for people to know there are white people that believe black lives matter and aren't afraid to show it, that want to tear down systemic racism," Bush said.

Jennifer Sherer, a demonstrator from St. Louis, said the city remains badly segregated.

"When you look at the history of St. Louis, the racial divide is very intentional," Sherer said while holding a "black lives matter" sign.

Related

Star of David on cemetery gate in Prague , Czechoslovakia
antisemitismVandals Have Attacked a Jewish Cemetery in Missouri, Toppling Scores of Tombstones
antisemitism
Vandals Have Attacked a Jewish Cemetery in Missouri, Toppling Scores of Tombstones

Protesters marched down a busy street to Busch Stadium about an hour before singer Billy Joel was scheduled to perform in front of an estimated 50,000 fans. Metal barriers were set up and many police officers stood outside the baseball stadium, some in riot gear.

At one point, the crowd of demonstrators chanted "I don't see no riot here, why are you in riot gear?"

Concerts by U2 and Ed Sheeran were canceled last weekend amid security concerns.

A couple hundred demonstrators blocked traffic for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon near Forest Park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police formed a line to keep protesters from walking onto Interstate 64.

More than 160 people were arrested in protests last weekend. Rallies this week have been largely peaceful. On Wednesday, demonstrators blocked traffic near the St. Louis Galleria shopping mall. The protest broke up when police announced it had become an unlawful assembly.

Bush declined to disclose plans for additional upcoming protests and said it was too early to say if demonstrators would show up at a Sunday appearance in St. Louis by Steve Bannon, who returned as chief of Breitbart News last month after leaving President Donald Trump's administration.

Bannon is scheduled to appear at the "Put America First Rally" sponsored by Phyllis Schlafly's Eagles, a spinoff of the conservative think tank Eagle Forum. A spokeswoman for Phyllis Schlafly's Eagles said the rally was planned long before the recent spate of protests. Schlafly, a conservative icon, died last year at age 92.

Stockley killed Smith in 2011 after a police chase. Stockley testified he shot Smith in self-defense. Prosecutors alleged that Stockley planted the gun found in Smith's car. Judge Timothy Wilson ruled prosecutors didn't prove murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that there have been more fatal police shootings in St. Louis so far in 2017 than in any year for a decade, even with three months remaining until year's end. Police have fatally shot eight people so far this year, up from five in all of 2016. Police say all of those shot by officers were armed.

Police Lt. Col. Rochelle Jones attributed the rise in police shootings to the rise in violent crime. But the Rev. Phillip Duvall, who has been active in recent protests, said the data suggests police are "not being too cautious."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME