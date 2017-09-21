Sports
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
facebook'I Care Deeply About the Democratic Process.' Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Facebook Election Meddling Plan
Mark Zuckerberg Delivers Keynote Address At Facebook F8 Conference
facebookFacebook Will Give Congress Thousands of Ads Bought by Russian Agency
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
myanmarU.S. Considers Limiting Military Ties to Myanmar Over Rohingya Crisis
Inside a Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh as Crisis Tarnishes Myanmar Image
FILE PHOTO: Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez wait in the courtroom in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River
Aaron Hernandez and defense attorney Charles Rankin wait in the courtroom during the jury deliberation in his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, MA, on April 10, 2015. Reuters
Football

Tests Show Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez Had 'Severe' CTE

Jimmy Golen / AP
4:26 PM ET

(BOSTON ) — Aaron Hernandez's lawyer says the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed severe signs of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

In a news conference at his offices, attorney Jose Baez says testing showed that Hernandez had a severe case of the disease.

CTE can be caused by repeated head trauma and leads to symptoms like violent mood swings, depression and other cognitive difficulties. Hernandez killed himself in April in the jail cell where he was serving a life-without-parole sentence for a 2013 murder. His death came just hours before the Patriots visited the White House to celebrate their latest Super Bowl victory.

CTE can only be diagnosed in an autopsy. A recent study found evidence of the disease in 110 of 111 former NFL players whose brains were examined.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME