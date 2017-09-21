In new behind-the-scenes footage shared by the singer on Thursday, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer had a heart-to-heart talk with her rodent costar about what life would look like if she adopted it.

“You’re the best costar ever,” Swift, 27, told a rodent sitting on a plate in front of her as she stroked its back.

“I’m going to take you [home] with me,” Swift added. “Your eyes are closing like my cats do.”

“Oh God, we have to talk about that,” she continued. “What are we gonna do about that? They will hate you. They’ll try to really, really murder you hard.”

Swift currently has two cats, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson , who are both named after famous female television characters.

“You’re gonna have to learn to fight,” Swift continued. “We’re gonna send you to a training facility.”

“I’m glad we have a plan. This has been great,” she added.

On Wednesday, Swift exclusively shared behind-the-scenes footage from “Look” with PEOPLE from when Swift meets all the extras who play her former selves.

“Okay, this is the trippiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Swift said as she walked onto the set and introduced herself to all the other Taylors. “Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it’s awesome. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s the phase I went through when I was 16 but a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.’”

“We’re having a great time. We’re all just chatting about life. That’s gotta look weird,” added Swift.

