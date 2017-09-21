U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
moviesWes Anderson's New 'Isle of Dogs' Film Looks Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
DisastersThe Mexico City Earthquake Is a Warning for Americans
Mexico Earthquake Photo Gallery
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ReligionBYU Now Sells Caffeinated Soda On Campus and People Are Freaking Out
Brigham Young BYU Soda
Hurricane Maria

Here’s When Flights to Puerto Rico Will Start Again After Hurricane Maria

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:54 PM ET

All airline service has been put on hold throughout Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island Wednesday. The entire island was left without power, with some areas not expecting to see electricity for months.

Airlines are working on determining when they can resume services to and from Puerto Rico. Here is when the airliners are hoping to bring flight service back to the U.S. territory.

American Airlines plans to resume service Friday, pending the airport reopening, a spokesperson told TIME.

"We continue to reach out to our colleagues in Puerto Rico, which bore the brunt of the storm, but connectivity is limited. Once the airport reopens, and we can evaluate the terminal, we will resume service as soon as possible," Alfredo Gonzalez, managing director, Caribbean for American Airlines said in release Wednesday night. Service in the Dominican Republic was scheduled to resume Thursday.

Delta announced it plans to resume San Juan flights Saturday with flight between hubs in Atlanta and New York City. The airline is also encouraging customers to monitor their flight status. Service to the Dominican Republic returned Thursday and service to Turks and Caicos and the U.S. Virgin Islands is expected to return Friday.

A spokesperson for JetBlue said the company is evaluating the infrastructure in Puerto Rico to determine when service can resume. More information is expected to come.

Southwest cancelled flights in Puerto Rico from Tuesday after 6p.m. through Friday. A spokesperson for the airlines said Southwest is "continuing to evaluate resumption of service to San Juan."

United Airlines has not said when service for Puerto Rico will resume. The company is offering travel waivers for flights between Sept. 18 and 30.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME