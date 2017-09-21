Here’s When Flights to Puerto Rico Will Start Again After Hurricane Maria

All airline service has been put on hold throughout Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island Wednesday. The entire island was left without power , with some areas not expecting to see electricity for months.

Airlines are working on determining when they can resume services to and from Puerto Rico. Here is when the airliners are hoping to bring flight service back to the U.S. territory.

American Airlines plans to resume service Friday, pending the airport reopening, a spokesperson told TIME.

"We continue to reach out to our colleagues in Puerto Rico, which bore the brunt of the storm, but connectivity is limited. Once the airport reopens, and we can evaluate the terminal, we will resume service as soon as possible," Alfredo Gonzalez, managing director, Caribbean for American Airlines said in release Wednesday night. Service in the Dominican Republic was scheduled to resume Thursday.

Delta announced it plans to resume San Juan flights Saturday with flight between hubs in Atlanta and New York City. The airline is also encouraging customers to monitor their flight status. Service to the Dominican Republic returned Thursday and service to Turks and Caicos and the U.S. Virgin Islands is expected to return Friday.

A spokesperson for JetBlue said the company is evaluating the infrastructure in Puerto Rico to determine when service can resume. More information is expected to come.

Southwest cancelled flights in Puerto Rico from Tuesday after 6p.m. through Friday. A spokesperson for the airlines said Southwest is "continuing to evaluate resumption of service to San Juan."

United Airlines has not said when service for Puerto Rico will resume. The company is offering travel waivers for flights between Sept. 18 and 30.