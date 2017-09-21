Politics
Donald Trump

Here's the One Thing President Trump Did That Most Americans Agree With

Melissa Chan
1:31 PM ET

Most Americans approved of President Donald Trump’s recent decision to cut a deal with Democratic leaders to allocate hurricane relief funds and temporarily avoid a government shutdown, a new poll has found.

More than 70% of people surveyed for the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll said they approved of how Trump handled bipartisan legislation after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

Those surveyed for the poll were asked whether they approved or disapproved of Trump’s response to 11 topics, including escalating tensions in North Korea and the summer violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The President received overwhelming support for only one item: “agreeing with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on legislation that would provide money for hurricane relief and keep the government open for 90 days.” Only 8% of Americans said they disapproved of that action.

More than half of Americans said they did not approve of how Trump handled the violence in Virginia that erupted during white supremacy rallies in August. After 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed Aug. 12 while protesting a white supremacy rally, Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence and lashed out at what he called the "alt-left.”

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18 and surveyed 900 people. It has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.

Follow TIME