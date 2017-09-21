Newsfeed
[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcedcEr27ZU]

Music

Everyone Thought The New Taylor Swift Song Sounded Like I'm Too Sexy. Right Said Fred Made a Mashup.

Nick Maslow / Entertainment Weekly
12:52 PM ET

The British band that had everyone in the ’90s quoting their hit “I’m Too Sexy” — which Swift samples in her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” — are back with a rocking mash-up of the two songs.

Kicking off with the “Sexy” lyrics before Swift’s epic chorus drops, the band’s recording features electric guitars and live drums, making this mash-up harder than both “Sexy” and “Look.”

“We were in the studio with a new drummer and bass player, trying out some new ideas and different beats,” band member Fred Fairbrass told Billboard of the track. “We started playing ‘I’m Too Sexy’ and it just morphed into a live mash-up with Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ It sounded great, so we decided to record and film it!”

Following’s Swift’s release of the lead single from her forthcoming album Reputation in August, the group indicated on Twitter that they were thrilled she sampled them. “Thank you @taylorswift13 ❤️ what a marvelous reinvention!” the band tweeted.

Listen to the mash-up above, and then go behind the scenes of Swift’s video shoot.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

