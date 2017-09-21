Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesApparently Jake Gyllenhaal Really Wants to Be a Dad
Build Presents Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Jeff Bauman &amp; David Gordon Green Discussing "Stronger"
TechThe Inventor of Android On the Future of Smartphones and Beyond
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Food & DrinkThese Are the Most Misunderstood Menu Items
A restaurant table with woman reading a menu
celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio Explains What Happened When He Met Donald Trump

Raisa Bruner
12:28 PM ET

This week, Leonardo DiCaprio is flexing his voice on climate change. He took a break from the mean streets of New York City to stop by the Yale Climate Conference at the Ivy League university's New Haven campus, appearing onstage on Tuesday for a discussion with former Secretary of State and event host John Kerry. The Revenant actor and Before the Flood producer drew a substantial crowd of 2,500. He made pointed statements about the current administration's stance on climate change, and recalled his attempt to sway Donald Trump when he visited Trump, who was then President-elect, at Trump Tower back in December.

“We presented him with a comprehensive plan to tackle climate change, while also simultaneously harnessing the economic potential of green jobs,” DiCaprio recalled, in remarks reported by the Hartford Courant. “We talked about how the United States has the potential to lead the world in clean-energy manufacturing and research and development.”

But DiCaprio's efforts proved in vain: Trump subsequently said the U.S. would pull out of the Paris Agreement and appointed Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

"We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation," DiCaprio said. "We are at that turning point right now, and we are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action. They really are. And it's up to this generation, it's up to all of you to get involved and make a difference."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME