Crime

Man Pleads Guilty to Beating 7-Week-Old Baby to Death

Associated Press
11:18 AM ET

(BURLINGTON, Ky.) — A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to the 2015 beating death of a 7-week-old boy.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports 25-year-old Cody Jene Phelps of Walton pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal abuse in the death of Aiden Wainscott.

Wainscott was found unresponsive in his crib in November 2015 while under the care of Phelps, the boyfriend of the baby's mother at the time. Phelps was not the boy's biological father.

A report from the Boone County Sheriff's Department says Phelps said he'd noticed the baby's chest wasn't moving while changing the diaper.

Phelps was arrested two days after the baby's death, after investigators learned Wainscott suffered head trauma and broken bones.

Phelps will be sentenced Oct. 18. Prosecutors have recommended a 20-year prison sentence.

