Man Indicted in Kidnapping and Rape of 4-Year-Old Girl

Daniel M. Santucci was arrested May 5, 2017, and is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 13. Santucci kidnapped and sexually assaulted a girl before throwing her into a pond, authorities said.

(NEW CASTLE, Del.) — A man who police say kidnapped a 4-year-old girl in Delaware, raped her and threw her into a pond has been indicted.

The News Journal of Wilmington, citing court documents, reports that a grand jury returned indictments Monday against 23-year-old Daniel Santucci Jr. The charges include attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.

Authorities say the girl was playing outside with other children in Pike Creek, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Wilmington, on April 6 when a man starting talking with her. Investigators say the man lured her into a car and drove off.

Two hours later, someone spotted the girl, naked, at a park about 8 miles (13 kilometers) away. Santucci was arrested a month later.

Court records don't list an attorney for Santucci.