Inside a Changing First-Grade Classroom in the 1970s

LIFE
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
U.S.Harvest Moon 2017: How to Get the Best View of the Rare October Moon
A full harvest moon rises behind Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City
las vegas shootingWhen Bullets Rained Down in Las Vegas, One Man's Hotel Room Became a Sanctuary for Strangers
Aaron Banner-Goodspeed, Las Vegas, Oct. 4, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
weatherTropical Storm Nate Could Threaten U.S. Gulf Coast as a Hurricane
A motorist drives through heavy rain before the approaching Hurricane Harvey hits Corpus Christi, Texas on August 25, 2017.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Caption from LIFE. All teachers seem large to first graders, but Bill L'Orange, at 6'4" and 220 pounds, is enormous. Especially to small girls like Nancy Thweatt, who clings to his bright shirt sleeve.Leonard McCombe—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Male first grade teacher, Bill L'Orange as Calumet School in Chicago, 1972.
Caption from LIFE. All teachers seem large to first graders, but Bill L'Orange, at 6'4" and 220 pounds, is enormous. Esp
... VIEW MORE

Leonard McCombe—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1 of 18
Education

Inside a Changing First-Grade Classroom in the 1970s

Lily Rothman,Liz Ronk
9:00 AM ET

When first-grade teacher Bill L'Orange invited LIFE into his classroom 45 years ago, he offered the magazine's readers a glimpse into a world that few would have otherwise had access to — the world of the child, so foreign to many adults, as well as the world of a male elementary-school teacher.

At the time, a male elementary-school teacher (like a female college professor, as one education expert put it) was rare enough to be considered newsworthy. L'Orange, whose profession is feted each Oct. 5 on UNESCO's World Teachers' Day, taught a group of 28 students in a Chicago suburb. When he had begun teaching in 1967, he had been even more of a rarity. But, since then, American society had seen a small but noticeable uptick in the level of involvement men were expected to have in young children's lives, at home as well as in the teaching profession.

Oct. 25, 1972 cover of LIFE magazine.Oct. 25, 1972 cover of LIFE magazine. Leonard McCombe—LIFE Magazine 

"The traditionally sex-typed school system has had its impact on children," LIFE noted in an Oct. 20, 1972, cover story. "Eighty to 90% of all children who have difficulties in school are boys, and the absence of a male figure is seen by experienced educators as an important factor."

In light of that idea, one dedicated program called Project Male grew out of a government-funded study of male teachers. It had become an advocacy group that promoted the idea that male and female adults alike should be fully present in the education system, as teachers or at least as parent volunteers. It was important for children to see all different kinds of adults in all different kinds of roles, went the logic, but teachers were particularly important due to their near-constant presence in young children's lives.

That's an idea that still holds water today, as experts look for ways to address a continuing shortage of male teachers. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, a 2011-2012 survey of public school teachers found that 76% were female. As one male educator told USA Today this year, “All students benefit from diverse teaching perspectives, and gender roles are a big part of that."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME