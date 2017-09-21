U.S.
Illinois

Mother Wakes Up to Find House Burning and Her Infant and 2-Year-Old Sons Strangled

Associated Press
10:33 AM ET

(BLOOMINGTON, Ill.) — Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.

Police on Wednesday identified the man as Eric Ringenberg. Officials identified the two boys only by their initials, 2-year-old CR and infant brother, RR.

The Pantagraph in Bloomington reports the mother, 32-year-old Pamela Ringenberg, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after Tuesday morning's fire. Autopsies showed the children were strangled.

Police say home surveillance cameras show Eric Ringenberg putting the cellphones in a kitchen cabinet, then intentionally starting a fire in the basement after the children were killed.

The father then hanged himself.

The cameras also show Pamela Ringenberg awaking to the sound of the smoke alarm and searching for her family and cellphone. She eventually fled the home and sought help from neighbors.

