Dignitaries and celebrities of all kinds are in New York this week for the U.N.'s General Assembly summit, so perhaps it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actress Priyanka Chopra happened upon each other during the high-powered talks.

After meeting, 20-year-old Yousafzai — who just started her first year of college at Oxford in the U.K. — shared a snap of the famous duo together. "Can't believe I met @priyankachopra!" she wrote, clearly a fan of her counterpart's work.

Turns out, the feeling was mutual. "You're just a young girl with so much heart... and such achievements," Chopra tweeted in response.

Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud. https://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6 - PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

As commenters are noting, it's especially powerful to see these two women find common ground in their shared interest in improving women's lots globally as prominent, positive figures in the media representing South Asia.

Two highly inspiring women, working towards making this world a better place! Keep marching ahead! May God bless you both! - Bhupendra Singh (@ibhupendra) September 20, 2017

Two great women in one pic. Words are not enough to praise their achievements :) #PriyankaChopra #Malala - Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 20, 2017

So proud to see 2 powerful women frm neighbouring countries unite 4 a great cause - Sweetie (@Sweetienaznin) September 20, 2017