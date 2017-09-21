Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Heart DiseaseAre E-Cigs Bad For Your Heart?
Smokeless Tobacco Devices By Japan Tobacco, Philip Morris International And British American Tobacco
moviesRon Howard's Cryptic Han Solo Movie Clue Is Keeping the Internet Busy With Theories
UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope 5 - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeMan Pleads Guilty to Beating 7-Week-Old Baby to Death
Shadows on baby's cot
celebrities

Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra Shared an Adorable Moment Together

Raisa Bruner
11:48 AM ET

Dignitaries and celebrities of all kinds are in New York this week for the U.N.'s General Assembly summit, so perhaps it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and actress Priyanka Chopra happened upon each other during the high-powered talks.

After meeting, 20-year-old Yousafzai — who just started her first year of college at Oxford in the U.K. — shared a snap of the famous duo together. "Can't believe I met @priyankachopra!" she wrote, clearly a fan of her counterpart's work.

Turns out, the feeling was mutual. "You're just a young girl with so much heart... and such achievements," Chopra tweeted in response.

As commenters are noting, it's especially powerful to see these two women find common ground in their shared interest in improving women's lots globally as prominent, positive figures in the media representing South Asia.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME