Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesLeonardo DiCaprio Explains What Happened When He Met Donald Trump
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 4th Annual Saint-Tropez Gala - Dinner &amp; Auction
TechThe Inventor of Android On the Future of Smartphones and Beyond
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Food & DrinkThese Are the Most Misunderstood Menu Items
A restaurant table with woman reading a menu
Build Presents Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Jeff Bauman &amp; David Gordon Green Discussing "Stronger"
Andrew Toth—FilmMagic
celebrities

Apparently Jake Gyllenhaal Really Wants to Be a Dad

Cady Lang
12:39 PM ET

It's a fact well acknowledged that Jake Gyllenhaal does not want to discuss his former flame and maple latte enthusiast Taylor Swift, but you know what topic he will avidly want to discuss? His strong desire to be a father.

In an interview with People to promote his new movie Stronger, in which he plays Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman who wrote the memoir of the same name, Gyllenhaal voiced his affinity for fatherhood and a family.

"I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am,” Gyllenhaal said. “Hopefully with a family of my own." He also shared that he's practicing for that day by hanging out with his sister and suspected T. Swift scarf bandit Maggie Gyllenhaal's two daughters.

"It’s fun to send them home with a lot of candy, because it was almost like, ‘Enjoy it, Mags!’”

Lest anyone think that this is a one-time sentiment, remember that Gyllenhaal told Entertainment Tonight in 2015 that having kids is a "dream of mine."

"I am not a father yet, but it is definitely a dream of mine, should I be lucky to have that to happen," he said.

He also told The Inquirer that his excitement for fatherhood supersedes even that of his career as an actor.

"I talk about how much I like the craft of acting and stuff," he said. "But nothing gets me more excited than thinking about being able to have a family and to be a father and husband."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME