Five Best Ideas

Good Design Can Help People With Dementia Live Better Lives

The Aspen Institute
1:45 PM ET
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Good design can help people with dementia live better lives. This app can help.

By the University of Stirling

2. Why is flying so hard on our bodies and brains?

By Richard Gray in BBC Future

3. Big ideas are getting harder — and more expensive — to find.

By May Wong at Stanford University

4. Pet and pest allergens might actually reduce your baby’s asthma risk.

By the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

5. Is climate change making our food less nutritious?

By Helena Bottemiller Evich in Politico Magazine

