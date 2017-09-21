President Trump's Iran Deal Decision

President Donald Trump is keeping even fellow world leaders in the dark on his plans for the Iran nuclear deal. "Prime Minister May [of the U.K.] asked him if he would share it with her and he said no," U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Wednesday. Trump is said to be exploring ways to not fully end the deal, but rather to try to toughen its conditions or shift the burden to Congress on whether to impose additional sanctions.

TIME's Philip Elliott explores the tortured state of the Democratic Party in this week's cover story. Robert Mueller's investigation is squeezing Paul Manafort. And Clinton's book sells.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Manafort offered to give Russian billionaire ‘private briefings’ on 2016 campaign

Emails show former Trump chairman trying to collect off Trump ties [Washington Post]

Divided Democratic Party Debates Its Future as 2020 Looms

TIME's Philip Elliott explores the fractured Democratic Party

Mueller Seeks White House Documents Related to Trump’s Actions as President

Signals expanded nature of probe [New York Times]

Trump Leaning Toward Decertifying Iran Nuclear Deal, Say Sources

Trump could try to shift burden to Congress [NBC]

Sound Off

"I didn't know he was going to say today he made a decision. I knew he had, but I didn’t know he was going to say he had."—Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to reporters Wednesday on Trump's Iran deal comments

"I think it's pretty difficult to say that the expectations of the parties who negotiated this agreement have been met. Perhaps the technical aspects have but in the broader context the aspiration has not." —Tillerson to reporters, acknowledging Iran's compliance with the technical aspects of the agreement

