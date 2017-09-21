Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMan Pleads Guilty to Beating 7-Week-Old Baby to Death
Shadows on baby's cot
food and drinkThe Surprising Reason Americans Are Obsessed With Pumpkins
Halloween Preparation At A Pumpkin Farm
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Late Night TelevisionHere's What Stephen Colbert Has to Say About Donald Trump's 'Worst Ever' Emmys Snub
UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope 5 - Arrivals
Ron Howard attends the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital's Kaleidoscope on May 06, 2017 in Culver City, California.  JB Lacroix—WireImage
movies

Ron Howard's Cryptic Han Solo Movie Clue Is Keeping the Internet Busy With Theories

Melissa Locker
11:19 AM ET

Ron Howard has Star Wars fans playing an intensely geeky guessing game this week. The director, who took over the project after Phil Lord and Chris Miller stepped down, sent out a tweet from the set of the Han Solo movie he is working on with a one-word caption that sent fans into a head-scratching frenzy. The tweet simply read “Spicey” and that is either a nod to a former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer guest appearance in the film, as part of his normalization tour after this week’s Emmy Awards—or perhaps it’s something much more literal.

https://twitter.com/RealRonHoward/status/910629203665702912

If you look closely at the image that Howard sent out, it looks like it could be the entrance to a mine, specifically, a spice mine. To remind anyone who is not fully immersed in Star Wars lore, one of Han Solo’s earliest claims to fame is that his ship the Millennium Falcon made “the Kessel Run in less than 12 Parsecs” with a full load of contraband.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmyvFEkJSE4

Star Wars fans think that if Howard just tweeted a picture of a spice mine, the film is probably set on Kessel. That means fans may be able to watch the Kessel Run in all its glory, as Han embarks on a career in smuggling and perhaps meeting his life partner, Chewbacca, because the mining on Kessel is done by slaves, including wookiees.

https://twitter.com/spugesdu/status/910644415173185537

https://twitter.com/tomakel/status/910668505057341440

https://twitter.com/Agent47NL/status/910629504065982465

https://twitter.com/ToddHertz/status/910657757610741765

The still untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story opens May 25, 2018 when questions will be answered.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME