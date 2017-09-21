mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Late Night Television

Here's What Stephen Colbert Has to Say About Donald Trump's 'Worst Ever' Emmys Snub

Megan McCluskey
10:57 AM ET

After offering President Donald Trump some rare praise for his online response to both Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in Mexico City, Stephen Colbert took some time to address the President's criticism of the 2017 Emmys — which Colbert hosted — during Wednesday's episode of The Late Show.

"I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night — the worst ever," Trump tweeted on Tuesday, two days after the awards show aired. "Smartest people of them all are the 'DEPLORABLES.'"

Colbert, of course, had some qualms with Trump's claims. "Now, wait a second. That can’t be right. Worst ratings of all? That can’t be right. I swear I heard someone say at the Emmys that they were the highest-rated ever," Colbert said, referencing former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s onstage appearance at the show. "I guess I find this hard to believe."

The host went on to point out how each part of Trump's tweet was "factually inaccurate."

Watch the full clip below.

