This Man Had a Pressing Question. Chili's Came Through With a Thoughtful Answer

An inquisitive Twitter user who asked a pretty grown-up question of the internet has gone viral thanks to a little help from a notable food chain.

He began late Wednesday by proclaiming in a series of tweets that you could get answers you need all sorts of ways, from e-mailing people to calling them, but there was another option: just ask Chili's Bar and Grill, because as he put it, "sometimes Chili's knows."

there's this weird thing you can do, where, if you need information from someone, you can ask them instead of the internet - Ladies Jacket Club (@subtlerbutler) September 21, 2017

"My co-pay at my primary care doc[tor] is supposed to be $0 but then I always get charged more money later even for regular checkups. WHY CHILIS."

Ever the responsive food chain, Chili's Bar and Grill's social media team came through with an answer.

"If your deductible hasn't been met, your copay is how much it costs to simply leave your doctor's office. They can charge way more later."

If your deductible hasn't been met, your copay is how much it costs to simply leave your doctor's office. They can charge way more later. - Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) September 21, 2017

As of Thursday morning, the tweet had more than 1,000 retweets and nearly 5,000 likes.

The answer was comprehensive enough for the user has updated his bio to include his new e-friend.

No one is happier to have had a positive exchange with Chili's than this guy.

That cinches it. Next year I'm buying Chili's Happy Dippers ACA Compliant Fun Time Ranch Health Plan and Guacamole Boat™️ https://t.co/uJZoriCK41 - Ladies Jacket Club (@subtlerbutler) September 21, 2017

Free medical advice is also the same establishment for cherry margaritas and spinach queso. If Chili's would like to be everyone's Tex Mex personal guru on Twitter, September's off to a promising start.