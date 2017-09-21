Newsfeed
viral

This Man Had a Pressing Question. Chili's Came Through With a Thoughtful Answer

Ashley Hoffman
10:25 AM ET

An inquisitive Twitter user who asked a pretty grown-up question of the internet has gone viral thanks to a little help from a notable food chain.

He began late Wednesday by proclaiming in a series of tweets that you could get answers you need all sorts of ways, from e-mailing people to calling them, but there was another option: just ask Chili's Bar and Grill, because as he put it, "sometimes Chili's knows."

"My co-pay at my primary care doc[tor] is supposed to be $0 but then I always get charged more money later even for regular checkups. WHY CHILIS."

Ever the responsive food chain, Chili's Bar and Grill's social media team came through with an answer.

"If your deductible hasn't been met, your copay is how much it costs to simply leave your doctor's office. They can charge way more later."

As of Thursday morning, the tweet had more than 1,000 retweets and nearly 5,000 likes.

The answer was comprehensive enough for the user has updated his bio to include his new e-friend.

No one is happier to have had a positive exchange with Chili's than this guy.

Free medical advice is also the same establishment for cherry margaritas and spinach queso. If Chili's would like to be everyone's Tex Mex personal guru on Twitter, September's off to a promising start.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Follow TIME