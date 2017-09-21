U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMan Assaulted His Girlfriend Before Killing Kitten With a TV Remote
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
MusicReview: Gaga: Five Foot Two Shows a Superstar at Her Most Vulnerable
Gaga: Five Foot Two
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksThe Hobbit Is Turning 80. Here's What Reviewers Said About It in 1937
J R R Tolkien
Woman searching in handbag
Gianni Diliberto—Getty Images
Florida

4-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shoots Herself While Grabbing Candy in Grandma's Purse

Associated Press
10:07 AM ET

(TAMPA, Fla.) — A 4-year-old Florida girl has died after accidentally pulling the trigger of a gun when she reached into her grandmother's purse for candy.

Yanelly "Nelly" Zoller died Sept. 14 at the Tampa home of her grandparents, Michael and Christie Zoller.

Her 22-year-old father Shane Zoller told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday that she just wanted candy.

Tampa police told the newspaper they are investigating the case, but have no reason to doubt Zoller's story.

Shane Zoller says he was in high school when he became a father, and if his parents had not helped with Nelly, he would have had to drop out of school. He says Nelly was "attached to her nana's hip" and loved staying at her grandparents' house.

Zoller shared custody with the girl's mother.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME