U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MusicReview: Gaga: Five Foot Two Shows a Superstar at Her Most Vulnerable
Gaga: Five Foot Two
BooksThe Hobbit Is Turning 80. Here's What Reviewers Said About It in 1937
J R R Tolkien
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesBoston Marathon Bombing Survivor on Reliving His Story Through the Movie Stronger: 'It Was Hard But It Was Beautiful'
Jeff Bauman, who lost his lower legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, rests between occupational therapy sessions at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, May 8, 2013.
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Getty Images
Crime

Man Assaulted His Girlfriend Before Killing Kitten With a TV Remote

Associated Press
9:08 AM ET

(WEST HARTFORD, Conn.) — A Connecticut man has been charged with killing a kitten with a TV remote and shooting another with a BB gun.Police say officers responded to a report that two kittens had been killed inside a West Hartford apartment on Wednesday.Officers say they confirmed one kitten was dead and another was severely injured. They say the 22-year-old man reportedly shot and killed a pet rat with a BB gun and assaulted his girlfriend in the apartment a few days earlier.

The man, Corey McCall, has been charged with cruelty to animals, assault and other offenses. He's being held on $150,000 surety bond and can't be reached for comment.

It's unclear if McCall is being represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME