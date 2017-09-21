U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CrimeMan Assaulted His Girlfriend Before Killing Kitten With a TV Remote
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
MusicReview: Gaga: Five Foot Two Shows a Superstar at Her Most Vulnerable
Gaga: Five Foot Two
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksThe Hobbit Is Turning 80. Here's What Reviewers Said About It in 1937
J R R Tolkien
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
"Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Photograph by Randy Holmes—ABC/Getty
Healthcare

Jimmy Kimmel Isn't Letting Senator Cassidy Off the Hook For His Health Care Bill

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:56 AM ET

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel doubled down on his criticism of Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy's new health care bill and the latter's wavering support for unlimited care for children like Kimmel's son, who was born with a congenital heart defect.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel addressed that Cassidy's proposed health care bill, which would impose coverage caps and allows for higher premiums for people with preexisting conditions, fails what has been dubbed the "Jimmy Kimmel Test."

"I don’t want to turn this into a Kanye-and-Taylor-Swift-type situation, but when Senator Cassidy was on my show in May, he told me that he believed that every American family regardless of income should be able to get quality health care. And I believed he was sincere. Sadly, the bill he unveiled last week with Senator Lindsey Graham indicates that he was not sincere," Kimmel said.

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live also addressed criticism that he didn't understand the bill because he works in entertainment. After noting several health organizations that were opposed to the bill, he added, "Could it be, Senator Cassidy, that the problem is that I do understand, and you got caught with your GOPenis out?"

Kimmel also addressed Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, who said "Hollywood elites" such as Kimmel were "pushing their politics" on the country. Kimmel called Kilmeade a "phony little creep" who acts like a fan when he sees Kimmel.

Kimmel ended his monologue by encouraging people to call senators who are on the fence about the bill.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME