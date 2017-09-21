World
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama
A man looks for valuables in the damaged house of a relative after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico Sept. 20, 2017.  Carlos Garcia Rawlins—Reuters
Hurricane Maria

This Is Where Hurricane Maria Is Right Now

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:12 AM ET

After ravaging through the island of Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria has moved on. Where is Maria now?

As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Maria is over the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and is predicted to stay in the area throughout the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Maria is then predicted to turn north toward the Turks and Caicos islands and farther into the Atlantic, the NHC says, bringing dangerous winds, storm surge and rainfall to both locations as well as the southeastern Bahamas.

Hurricane Maria is expected to hit the Turks and Caicos Islands Friday before moving closer to the Bahamas through Saturday and Sunday, the agency says.

Maria is currently considered a category 3 hurricane, though the NHC says it may strengthen again.

While the eye of the hurricane is no longer over Puerto Rico, the island is still feeling the effects of Maria as it moves farther away. The NHC notes that people in Puerto Rico should continue following the advice of local officials to remain safe.

