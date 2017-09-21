Kenneth James Gleason is escorted by police to a waiting police car in Baton Rouge on Sept. 19, 2017. Gleason is charged with two counts of first degree murder and other charges, for three shootings in the area throughout the past week that resulted in the death of two men.

(BATON ROUGE, La.) — A 23-year-old white man accused of killing two black men in Baton Rouge was placed on suicide watch at the jail where he is being held on first-degree murder charges.

Kenneth Gleason had a brief court hearing Wednesday and was ordered held without bond. WBRZ-TV obtained video of the hearing through a public records request.

During the hearing, Gleason asks if he can be taken off suicide watch. Judge Trudy White told Gleason that the court would contact his lawyer would "come and handle it."

Gleason told the judge he hadn't spoken to his attorney since he was taken to the jail on Tuesday.

Police say last week's slayings may have been racially motivated. A law enforcement official said that authorities found a handwritten copy of an Adolf Hitler speech at Gleason's home. Investigators said surveillance footage and DNA on a shell casing link him to the crimes.