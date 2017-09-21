Ideas
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MexicoGirl Found Trapped in Rubble as Rescuers Look for Survivors of Mexico Earthquake
Aftermath of magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City
AppleReview: The New Apple TV Is a High Fidelity Powerhouse
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesDarren Aronofsky
Darren Aronofsky walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Mother!' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Sept. 5, 2017 in Venice.
Edward_Felsenthal_3
TIME staff

TIME's Second Century

Edward Felsenthal
7:18 AM ET
Ideas
Edward Felsenthal is the Editor of TIME and Group Digital Director, News and Lifestyle at Time Inc.

Hanging above my desk is a letter from the editors of TIME to my grandfather. An immigrant who fled Nazi Germany in the 1930s, he, like so many others of his era, was introduced to America through the pages of this magazine. Now and then, he returned the favor by introducing TIME's editors to some of his own ideas--in this case with a dispatch (in rhyme!) pointing out that they had erred in using the word who instead of whom on a recent cover.

TIME acknowledged in response that, grammatically speaking, it was "skating on very thin ice" but noted, citing H.L. Mencken, Noah Webster and Do's, Don'ts and Maybes of English Usage, that traditions change.

Change happens to be a tradition at TIME. This publication has gone from black-and-white to color; from a lightly sketched cover to its famous red border; from print to radio to film (winning an Oscar along the way) to the web. It moved from New York City to Cleveland and back. It supported, through the thinnest of veils, Dwight Eisenhower for President and then 20 years later, in its first editorial, urged Richard Nixon to resign.

Related

leadershipWhat I Learned About Leadership from Leading Leaders
leadership
What I Learned About Leadership from Leading Leaders

Over the past four years, led by my friend and predecessor Nancy Gibbs, TIME has changed more than at any other time in its history. Like so much of the world we cover, our business is in rapid transformation--and we are transforming with it. TIME's news operation now stretches not only around the world but around the clock, as journalists from Hong Kong to Washington to London deliver every hour what we had for the previous nine decades delivered mostly once a week. Ten million people watched our live coverage on election night, thanks to a video team that has earned Emmy nominations two years in a row. What began as a print magazine mailed to 9,000 subscribers in 1923 reaches an audience of 100 million across all our platforms today.

And yet there are essential constants, beginning with the passion and commitment of our journalists. They fly airplanes through eclipses, drive trucks into hurricanes, don hazmat suits to track deadly viruses and board boats in dangerous waters to tell the stories of refugees. Equally enduring is our commitment to fairness and accuracy. There are, as there should be, many policies and agendas; exploring them is our mission. But there is only one set of facts.

One of TIME's traditions is an editor's letter, in which new occupants of this job--there have been 18 all together--introduce themselves and their priorities to readers. I am a student of history, a believer that "the past is still real and present," as Peter Taylor put it in his Pulitzer-winning novel A Summons to Memphis, set in my hometown. After earning degrees in law and in diplomacy, I ultimately decided there was no better place to work--no environment that values debate and ideas more fully--than a newsroom.

Halfway through my 15 years at the Wall Street Journal, I left its Washington bureau to launch a series of sections and sites. I have always loved being part of the search for new ways to tell stories and reach readers. This is what drew me to TIME, an institution that began with a small entrepreneurial team of journalists who "fitted easily into three taxis," according to a company history, and has informed, challenged and--so important in this world--amused readers ever since.

If you haven't yet, I urge you to explore some of the multimedia journalism my colleagues have been doing at time.com/firsts, time.com/findinghome and time.com/eclipse. You can expect more of this kind of work from us in the coming months and years, even as our weekly magazine continues to prove more relevant than ever with stories like this week's cover on Democratic disarray by Philip Elliott and Elizabeth Dias' look at Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's inaction amid allegations of ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.

All of us at TIME take seriously our roles as storytellers and our obligation to ensure that this institution thrives into its second century. We also take seriously our commitment to you. I hope that, like my grandfather and so many readers like him through the decades, you'll continue to let us know how we're doing.

Edward Felsenthal, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME