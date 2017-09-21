Darren Aronofsky walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Mother!' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Sept. 5, 2017 in Venice.

Darren Aronofsky walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Mother!' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Sept. 5, 2017 in Venice. Elisabetta A. Villa—WireImage/Getty Images

The Black Swan director on how his divisive new film starring Jennifer Lawrence, mother! , confronts climate change and fame.

Mother! is about a couple (Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem) who are living an idyllic rural life until it is severely disrupted by unwelcome guests. It's an allegorical epic that has split critics. Why make this film now?

It started off with me wanting to return to the horror genre after Black Swan . I thought that the home-invasion movie would be a good place to start because everyone understands what it means to have a guest who stays too long. At the same time, I thought it would be interesting to talk about another home--not your home, not my home, but our home.

You mean the earth?

The mother of us all. The one who gave us all life. I wanted to tell a movie from Mother Nature's point of view and talk about her love and her gifts and the way people ultimately cause her pain.

What were some other inspirations?

The Exterminating Angel , this film by the great surrealist Luis Buñuel, where all the guests at a dinner party got locked in the room for some surreal reason. Through it, he was able to make a commentary on society.

Mother! shows people worshipping and then literally tearing apart certain characters. Is it a meditation on the consequences of fame?

To be honest, I wasn't thinking about that. I think it was a by-product of casting Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have dealt with that in their own lives.

Where do you draw the line when it comes to depicting violence?

I have a real problem with violence and sexuality being used for no reason. Those are very easy tools to rely on and very dangerous to abuse. I try to be truthful to what violence is. There's nothing glamorous about it.

Do you see yourself as the Bardem character, as some critics have assumed?

I felt like I was empathizing most with Jen's character, but I can see why they would think that. I make movies, he's a writer--there's clearly a connection about the male ego. But I'm connected to every character. I was the ballerina in Black Swan . I was the wrestler in The Wrestler . I was the math whiz in Pi .

The movie also draws from biblical stories. Why do you keep returning to religion in your films?

These are myths that belong to the world. They are some of the oldest stories that we've been telling repeatedly since the beginning of humankind. There's power to them.

So you're attracted to the symbolism?

When you think of Icarus, you instantly know what that story means. We never debate whether he actually put on a pair of wings and flew up to the sun. If you were to fight over that, you'd lose the whole point of the story. Through symbols, you can talk about things that are pertinent to people living now.

Speaking of which, mother! came out as the U.S. was reeling from two of the worst hurricanes in history.

The worst. Harvey was the worst rainstorm in the history of the United States. A forest fire in British Columbia is the worst fire in the history of Canada. The year 2016 had the hottest summer in the history of the world, and the 10 years before that were the hottest in the history of the world. It's not a coincidence.

You sound frustrated.

It's very frustrating. I'm a parent. My grandfather came to America to give me and my sister a better life. I can't give that to my children.