For the Record

‘The things that make us different, those are our superpowers.’

Lena Waithe, screenwriter, accepting the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Master of None’s “Thanksgiving” episode, which she wrote with the Netflix show’s creator Aziz Ansari; she is the first African-American woman to win the award

11

Age of Frank Giaccio of Falls Church, Va., who volunteered to mow the White House lawn for free on Sept. 15 to promote his local lawn-mowing business

A.D. 224-383

Range of dates for the earliest known use of the number 0, University of Oxford scholars say, after a manuscript originally believed to be from the 8th to 12th centuries was carbon-dated

22

Number of consecutive games won by the Cleveland Indians before the Kansas City Royals beat them 4-3 on Sept. 15, now the MLB’s second-longest winning streak after the former New York Giants (who won 26 straight games)

‘If you have to take hits to the head at all, you’re better off taking them at later ages.’

Robert Cantu, neurologist, recommending that kids who want to play tackle football hold off until they’re 14, after a study suggested that those who played the game before age 12 were at an increased risk of developing behavior and mood problems in adulthood

It

The movie set a new box-office record for highest-grossing September release

GOOD WEEK

BAD WEEK

IT

Federal authorities opened criminal probes into the Equifax data breach

‘This wall of fire was just coming toward us.’

Lauren Hubbard, describing how a bomb detonated on her train car in London’s Parsons Green station on Sept. 15, injuring about 30; ISIS took credit for the attack, and London police had arrested five suspects as of Sept. 20

‘There was the sound of thunder … then dust.’

Mariana Morales, Mexico City nutritionist, describing a building that collapsed when a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Sept. 19–the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 quake–killing over 200 people as of Sept. 20

‘Roof is gone.’

Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica, posting in real time on Facebook before being rescued as Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean island with Category 5 strength, about a week after Hurricane Irma pummeled the region

SOURCES: AP; BOX OFFICE MOJO; ELIAS SPORTS BUREAU; GUARDIAN; NEW YORK TIMES; TRANSLATIONAL PSYCHIATRY

Contact us at editors@time.com.

This appears in the October 02, 2017 issue of TIME.