Milestones

September 21, 2017

DIED

• Jake LaMotta, the former world middleweight boxing champion whose memoir inspired the 1980 film Raging Bull, at 95.

• Cult actor Harry Dean Stanton, star of Big Love, Alien and Repo Man, and frequent David Lynch collaborator, at 91.

• Archivist Nancy Hatch Dupree, a U.S. citizen who withstood extremists and foreign occupations in Afghanistan for five decades to chronicle Kabul’s history, at 89.

• Acclaimed journalist Lillian Ross, who wrote for the New Yorker from World War II through 2012, at 99.

FILED

Retailer Toys “R” Us for bankruptcy, as shoppers switch to online and discount stores. The largest toy-store chain in the U.S. secured a $3 billion loan to keep its 1,600 stores open over the holiday season.

PUT UP FOR SALE

Music magazine Rolling Stone, in the same week it turned 50. Owner and founding editor Jann Wenner said his company is exploring strategic options.

This appears in the October 02, 2017 issue of TIME.

