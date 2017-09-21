Watch Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the First Tomb Raider Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Tomb Raider , starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft.

"Your father’s gone. You can pick up where he left off," Vikander's character is told early in the trailer. "I see so much of him in you."

Croft's mission is revealed as the the fast-paced trailer unfolds. "Close the tomb once and for all. The fate of humanity is in your hands," she is told.

Adapted from the eponymous video game franchise, Tomb Raider is directed by Roar Uthaug, reports Variety .

Lara Croft has previously been portrayed by Angelina Jolie twice in movies based on Tomb Raider video games — first in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001, and then in its 2003 sequel, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life .

Daniel Wu and Dominic West will star alongside Vikander in the new movie, which will hit the screens on March 16, 2018.

Watch the full trailer above.