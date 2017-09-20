Politics
Congress

Lindsey Graham Really Wants John McCain to Vote for His Health Care Bill

Associated Press
6:04 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is leaning on fellow senators to back the GOP health care bill despite what he calls "all its imperfections."

Graham calls the "Obamacare" repeal bill he co-authored a "historic opportunity" and tells a fellow senator, "We're going to vote. Everyone will be held accountable."

Graham made his comments in a cell phone call overheard by a fellow passenger at Reagan National Airport. A reference to Arizona suggests Graham was talking to his good friend John McCain. Graham's office did not dispute the quotes, nor say who was on the call.

McCain is a key holdout on the legislation that may come to a vote in the Senate next week. He was the deciding "no" vote on the last GOP health care bill, in July.

