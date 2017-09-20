President Trump Says He Expected a Health Care Bill on His Desk As Soon as He Got Into Office

President Donald Trump says that he expected a health care bill to be waiting on his desk upon arriving to the White House for the first time in office.

“I thought that when I won I would go to the Oval Office, sit down at my desk, and there would be a health care bill on my desk, to be honest," Trump told reporters in New York City Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"And it hasn’t worked out that way," Trump added. "And I think a lot of Republicans are embarrassed by it.”

Trump was talking up the latest iteration of the Republican health care bill, which he said has "a very good chance" of passing in the Senate.

“I think there’s tremendous support for it. I think it’s actually much better than the previous shot,” Trump said of the legislation intended to repeal and replace Obamacare. “We think this has a very good chance. At some point the Senate is going to be forced to make a deal. They’re just about at that point right now.”

Wednesday's remarks are not the first time Trump's understanding of health care policy did not live up to his expectations. At a bipartisan governors meeting in February, he said that "nobody knew that health care could be so complicated."

"I have to tell you, it's an unbelievably complex subject," the President remarked at the time.

The GOP's revised health care plan, dubbed the “Graham-Cassidy” bill after two of its authors, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), has a Sept. 30 deadline to vote. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposed legislation next week.