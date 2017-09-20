World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
AppleApple Admits Its New Apple Watch Series 3 Has a Big Problem
Apple Holds Product Launch Event In Cupertino
Health CareThe Affordable Care Act Is Being Exploited to Foster Opioid Relapse
TIME.com stock photos Health Prescription Pills
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
public healthHepatitis A Has Hit Los Angeles, a Week After Sickening Hundreds in San Diego
japan-earthquake
USGS
Japan

6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Japan

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:56 PM ET

A magnitude 6.1 hit off the coast of Japan east of Fukushima and Kamaishi on Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey, or the USGS, recorded the earthquake near Japan at 11:37 a.m. EST. The agency's website also showed that 41 people responded saying they felt the earthquake along Japan's eastern coast.

Related

Sleeping baby boy
Five Best IdeasSleep Deprivation Can Rapidly Reduce Depression
Five Best Ideas
Sleep Deprivation Can Rapidly Reduce Depression

No further details have been released on the earthquake. However, USGS estimates few economic losses and little to no fatalities will come of the earthquake. No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

An earthquake and tsunami in Japan 2011 caused meltdown in three reactors of Fukushima's nuclear power plant, the Associated Press reported. The disaster forced residents to leave their homes, many remaining displaced years later. Since then, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has supported nuclear energy and its economic benefits.

The earthquake off Japan's coast comes as Mexico is still recovering from two deadly earthquakes less than two weeks apart. The latest earthquake causes buildings to collapse and killed over 200 people.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME