Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MaineWoman Says She'd Rather 'Sit in Jail for the Rest of Eternity' Than Remove Donald Trump Signs
Trump Holds Campaign Event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
MusicTaylor Swift Directs Her Mountain of Taylor Clones in New Behind-the-Scenes Video
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
climate changeClimate Change Is Already Making People Sicker
Factory chimneys in smoke
DEU, Germany: (Fast) Food: burger, cheeseburger
(GERMANY OUT) DEU, Germany: (Fast) Food: burger, cheeseburger (Photo by Yavuz Arslan/ullstein bild via Getty Images) ullstein bild—ullstein bild via Getty Images

Cheeseburger Thief Slaps Man Across the Face in Bizarre Attack

TIME
3:09 PM ET

(SANTA FE, N.M.) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man’s green chile cheeseburger before dashing away.

Santa Fe police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Frazier on Sunday near the Shake Foundation where authorities say the bizarre attack occurred.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim says Frazier walked up to him to dance then slapped him across his face. The victim says Frazier then stole his green chile cheeseburger and ran from the scene.

Witnesses say Frazier also had a belt around his neck.

Police later caught up with Frazier and arrested him for robbery after the victim identified him as the alleged burger thief.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME