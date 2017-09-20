Cheeseburger Thief Slaps Man Across the Face in Bizarre Attack

(GERMANY OUT) DEU, Germany: (Fast) Food: burger, cheeseburger (Photo by Yavuz Arslan/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

(SANTA FE, N.M.) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man’s green chile cheeseburger before dashing away.

Santa Fe police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Frazier on Sunday near the Shake Foundation where authorities say the bizarre attack occurred.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim says Frazier walked up to him to dance then slapped him across his face. The victim says Frazier then stole his green chile cheeseburger and ran from the scene.

Witnesses say Frazier also had a belt around his neck.

Police later caught up with Frazier and arrested him for robbery after the victim identified him as the alleged burger thief.

It was not known if he had an attorney.