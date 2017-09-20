U.S.
Illinois

Suspect in Custody After Injuring One in Shooting at Illinois High School

Associated Press
3:10 PM ET

(MATTOON, Ill.) — Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting.

Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.

The Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communications Center says there was a report of shots fired and one person shot at the high school. No details have been released about the person in custody or the person who was shot.

School officials say as a precaution all buildings are on a soft lockdown. They say students have been taken by bus to another school where parents can pick up their children.

Mattoon is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south of Chicago.

