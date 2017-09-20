U.S.
Maine

Woman Says She'd Rather 'Sit in Jail for the Rest of Eternity' Than Remove Donald Trump Signs

Associated Press
3:03 PM ET

(ROCKLAND, Maine) — A Maine woman says she'd rather go to jail than take down her pro-Donald Trump signs.

Susan Reitman's signs say "I Love Trump" and "He Won, Get over it." But the code enforcement officer in Rockland has notified her that the signs violate a local ordinance, because they are bigger than the town allows. She could be fined between $100 or more per day.

Town officials say there's a process to apply for permits to display larger signs.

But Reitman tells New England Cable News that her free speech rights are more important than the ordinance. She says she has no intention of removing her signs — or paying any fines.

She tells NECN: "If I have to sit in jail for the rest of eternity, that's my choice."

