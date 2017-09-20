U.S.
U.S.

How to Wish Somebody a Happy Rosh Hashanah

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:19 PM ET

Wednesday night marks the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, one of the Jewish High Holidays.

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown and lasts for two full days after tonight. It also marks the start of the Jewish holiday season and includes a number of festive traditions.

Here is what you need to know about the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

When is Rosh Hashanah and what time does it start?

Rosh Hashanah 2017 starts at sundown on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and will last through the end of the evening of Friday, Sept. 22. The first full day of Rosh Hashanah is this Thursday.

What is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah celebrates the start of the Jewish new year according to the Jewish calendar, which is based on the lunar cycle. It translates from Hebrew to English as "head of the year." It is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days, which end with Yom Kippur, or the day of atonement.

Rosh Hashanah is celebrated with a candle lighting ceremony. Girls and women in Jewish households light candles each evening of Rosh Hashanah after sundown. Chabad.org notes that Rosh Hashanah also involves eating sweet, festive meals including wine or grape juice, raisin challah bread dipped in honey, apples dipped in honey, the head of a fish, pomegranates and other foods. The day also involves blowing the shofar, or ram's horn, and extended prayer readings.

How can I wish someone a happy Rosh Hashanah?

If you're wondering how you can wish someone a happy Rosh Hashanah, "Shanah tovah" is an appropriate greeting for Rosh Hashanah. "Shana tovah" means "good year" in Hebrew and can be used through the season, according to Chabad.org

Follow TIME