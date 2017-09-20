U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
GeneticsResearchers are Now Editing Genomes of Human Embryos
Medical Tube TIME health stock
remembranceHow 'Bronx Bull' Boxer Jake LaMotta Got His Nickname and Inspired Raging Bull
Jake Lamotta Celebrating Middleweight Win
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TravelHow to Take the Perfect Vacation, According to Science
Sun hat on chair on beach
kimberly-garcia-paramus-police
Paramus Police Department/Facebook
New Jersey

Woman Loses Diamond Engagement Ring on Highway While Changing Flat Tire

Associated Press
1:51 PM ET

(PARAMUS, N.J.) — A police officer has come to the rescue of a New Jersey woman who lost her diamond engagement ring on a highway while changing a flat tire.

Police in Paramus said Kimberly Garcia realized when she got home on Sunday that she had lost her ring after pulling over to change the tire.

She went back to the highway that day with police, but they couldn't find the ring.

For Officer Jon Henderson, the search wasn't over.

The Paramus Police Department is ecstatic that Officer Jon Henderson was able to recover the lost engagement ring of...

Posted by Paramus Police Department on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

He returned to the highway during his free patrol time on Monday and found the ring.

The department posted a photo of Garcia with Henderson, smiling with the ring back on her finger.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME