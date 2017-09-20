A Tractor Trailer Made a Wrong Turn and Ended Up Driving 2 Miles on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

The silhouettes of pedestrians are seen walking along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S., Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

(VENTNOR, N.J.) — A tractor trailer apparently made a wrong turn and got stuck on a boardwalk at the New Jersey shore.

Workers in Ventnor spent Wednesday morning removing benches and railings to help the truck get off of the boardwalk.

Police said that the tractor trailer first drove onto the boardwalk at Albany Avenue in Atlantic City early Wednesday. It then drove about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south, close to the end of the boardwalk in Ventnor.

Tractor trailer makes wrong turn, gets stuck on boardwalk in Atlantic City https://t.co/q2XgDmUYgA pic.twitter.com/yNMjFdYXWF - FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 20, 2017

The truck wasn't able to make a turn onto a ramp to get off the boardwalk. The cab was later detached and driven off; a tow truck removed the trailer.

It wasn't immediately known if the driver was facing any charges.