History
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Barack ObamaBarack Obama Criticizes '50th or 60th' Attempt to Repeal the Affordable Care Act
Goalkeepers: The Global Goals 2017
TelevisionNetflix Debuts the Bloody, Intense Trailer for Marvel's The Punisher
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Social MediaAre Your Facebook Messages Really Private? Here's the Truth
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is testing a service that will allow users of its Messenger app to hail Uber rides directly from the app, without leaving a conversation or downloading the ride-hailing app. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX1Z0SS
remembrance

How 'Bronx Bull' Boxer Jake LaMotta Got His Nickname and Inspired Raging Bull

Lily Rothman
1:51 PM ET

In the decades after his boxing career came to an end, Jake LaMotta — who has died at the age of 95 — was perhaps best known for having inspired the 1980 film Raging Bull.

The acclaimed movie "canonized and cauterized" the boxer, in the words of TIME's film critic Richard Corliss, as filmmaker Martin Scorsese translated onto the big screen the "nostalgic nightmare" of LaMotta's 1970 memoir. The two also shared a title, a reference to the nickname that followed the boxer throughout his career.

In the book, LaMotta wrote that he had earned the moniker for his style in the ring: "charge out of the corner, punch, punch, punch, never give up, take all the punishment the other guy could hand out but stay in there, slug and slug and slug." And in 1951, when LaMotta lost his middleweight championship title to Sugar Ray Robinson, TIME explained how the name had gained extra meaning as the fighter's career progressed: "Jake LaMotta, middleweight champion of the world up to last week, is a stolid, truculent fighter with a good punch and a Gibraltar jaw. In 95 fights, deep-chested Jake has never been knocked off his feet. For this combination of qualities, Jake is nicknamed 'The Bronx Bull.'"

His strategy in that fight, the story noted, was the same one he used in every fight: "wade in and throw punches."

Get your history fix in one place: sign up for the weekly TIME History newsletter

A later cover story about Robinson's success added that "the Bull of the Bronx" was "a stolid, crowding fighter with menacing strength and a stubborn pride in never having been knocked down" — and that his nickname fit him well even in that fateful match, as he continued to charge while Robinson, in the early rounds that left LaMotta worn down, stepped out of the way like a bullfighter.

Robinson, however, was able to elude their impact. After 13 rounds — LaMotta had specifically asked the referee not to intervene — a technical knock-out meant the end of LaMotta's reign, though not his streak of ending a match standing. "The finish found a pulp-faced vacant-eyed Jake LaMotta backed to the ropes and holding on—but still on his feet," TIME observed.

Though the match was a loss for the boxer, that feat would inspire one of the more famous lines from Raging Bull line: "You never got me down, Ray!"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME