U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
New JerseyA Tractor Trailer Made a Wrong Turn and Ended Up Driving 2 Miles on the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Views Of Atlantic City As Mayor Averts A Default
moviesLinda Hamilton Will Be Back to the Terminator Franchise
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
UtahPolygamist Leader Lyle Jeffs Pleads Guilty in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
Polygamous Sect Leader Fugitive
Close-Up Of Police Car Siren
Getty Images
Crime

Traveling Children's Singer-Songwriter Is Facing Child Porn Charges

Associated Press
1:18 PM ET

(NEWARK, N.J.) — A music teacher and singer-songwriter who performs for children at synagogues, Jewish community centers, camps and conventions nationwide is facing child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Eric Komar was charged Tuesday with receiving and distributing images of child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Komar used a peer-to-peer file-sharing program to obtain and distribute images and videos of young children being sexually abused.

The 46-year-old Hillsborough man was represented at his initial court appearance by a federal public defender. That office does not comment on cases.

Komar was being held without bail. He faces five to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME