Hurricane Maria Looks Absolutely Massive From Space

Cameras on the International Space Station captured remarkable footage of Hurricane Maria as a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday.

NASA posted a video from the ISS as the station overflew the Caribbean, giving those aboard a perfect view of the monstrous storm. In the video, you can see Hurricane Maria's eye and a massive storm of clouds covering much of the Caribbean.

The ISS video was posted just before Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning . By then it had been downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, though the National Weather Service says it might strengthen again.

Station cameras captured dramatic views of Hurricane Maria as it churned through Caribbean Sept. 19 as a category 5 storm. pic.twitter.com/cM76v6A0mi - Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 19, 2017

NASA also streams live footage from the International Space Station on its website, meaning it's possible to see more video of the hurricane as it passes.