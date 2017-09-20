Science
Hurricane Maria Looks Absolutely Massive From Space

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:43 PM ET

Cameras on the International Space Station captured remarkable footage of Hurricane Maria as a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday.

NASA posted a video from the ISS as the station overflew the Caribbean, giving those aboard a perfect view of the monstrous storm. In the video, you can see Hurricane Maria's eye and a massive storm of clouds covering much of the Caribbean.

The ISS video was posted just before Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning. By then it had been downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, though the National Weather Service says it might strengthen again.

NASA also streams live footage from the International Space Station on its website, meaning it's possible to see more video of the hurricane as it passes.

