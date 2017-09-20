U.S.
Fugitive Arrested
Christopher Gonzalez Texas Department of Public Safety—AP
Crime

A 'Most Wanted' Fugitive Posted His Location on Instagram and Police Arrested Him

Michael Balsamo / AP
11:51 AM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — A teenager suspected of a killing who was named one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives was caught in Los Angeles on Tuesday after posting a live video on social media, police said.

Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez, 18, was wanted by Dallas police on suspicion of murder, aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime. He was arrested by Los Angeles officers after Dallas detectives found him when he "posted his location on Instagram Live," police in Texas said in a news release.

They declined to provide any additional information about the video.

Investigators say Gonzalez is affiliated with the Bloods street gang and he had been named to Texas' Most Wanted list in August.

He is accused of fatally shooting Horace Davis, 54, in Dallas last year. Officers who were responding to a report of gunshots found Davis dead in the driver's seat of a parked car and later got evidence linking Gonzalez to the crime, investigators said.

A warrant was issued Aug. 21, the same day he was dubbed a top Texas fugitive.

Gonzalez also is among a group of suspects sought in several home-invasion robberies in Dallas between October 2016 and February 2017.

He was in custody Tuesday and expected to be extradited to Texas, police said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Follow TIME