President Trump Says He Made a Decision on Iran Nuclear Deal. But He Won't Say What It Is

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump says he's reached a decision on whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal — but he won't say what it is.

Trump was asked several times on Wednesday whether he'd reached a decision. His answer: "I've decided."

And he answered, "I'll let you know," when he was asked for details.

The president made the comments during a meeting in New York with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump — in his U.N. speech on Tuesday — called the 2015 nuclear deal an "embarrassment" to the United States.

The president has until Oct. 15 to certify that Iran is complying with the deal. Under the agreement, Iran has halted nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.