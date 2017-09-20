White House Chief of Staff John Kelly during President Donald Trump's speech at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 19, 2017.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly during President Donald Trump's speech at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Sept. 19, 2017. Mary Altaffer—AP

You can't act naturally when the world's eyes are on you without becoming a meme .

A photo of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly at President Donald Trump's United Nations address - where Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea, but argued that the world's nations could prevent war by working together — has become the subject of a good old Internet Photoshop battle .

Captured by the Associated Press's Mary Altaffer, the in-the-moment snapshot of Kelly appearing to "facepalm" during the President's first address at the U.N. General Assembly in New York predictably went viral. The human moment was sufficiently interesting to people online on its own, but that doesn't mean that the doctored images aren't rolling in after Reddit user "a__witty__username" shared it to the Photoshop Battle board.

People have already edited the image into various distressing environments to joke about frustrating situations like a kid's birthday party and tiresome "guy talk." Unsurprisingly, the web favorite - a Star Trek facepalm moment - was in heavy rotation.

See some of the edited takes below.